Wednesday, August 05, 2020

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

As we unpack Trump’s contradictory messages about mail-in ballots, the countdown to the 2020 election, and more top news, we turn to Salon contributing writer and the force behind Digby’s Hullabaloo, Heather “Digby” Parton. She joins me today to talk about it all.

Former Air Force pilot, MJ Hegar, who is challenging Republican Texas Senator John Cornyn is now within just one percentage point of the incumbent. Democrats nationwide are paying attention to the shifts happening in Texas as we approach the fall election. She joins me on the show today to talk all about her campaign.

From Capitol Hill to the States, immigration has become a defining issue in American life and politics, especially under the Trump administration. Senior political writer at Daily Kos Gabe Ortiz joins me on the show today to talk about the latest immigration news on Trump defying the Supreme Court’s ruling on DACA, more attacks on the Census and more.

