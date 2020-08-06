Today, New York Attorney General
Letitia James filed a lawsuit to dissolve the National Rifle Association,
citing an 18-month investigation that exposed years of illegal self-dealing
among NRA leadership that funded lavish lifestyles. Political strategist and
SiriusXM Progress host Joe Sudbay joins me on the show to
discuss this historic lawsuit.
House Judiciary Committee and House Foreign Affairs Committee member, Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA), has been on the front-lines of pushing
for accountability for Trump’s use of federal forces on peaceful protesters and
furthering coronavirus relief. He joins me on the show today to share more from
California and Capitol Hill.
The Justice Department
is not supposed to be influenced in any way by politics, and this is especially
critical with just 90 days to go before the election when charges or other
disclosures could influence voters. Co-editor in chief of JustSecurity.org,
professor at NYU Law School, and former special counsel to the general counsel
of the Department of Defense, Ryan Goodman, co-wrote an op-ed in the New
York Times outlining this critical safeguard and how Attorney General
William Barr has already been threatening it. He joins me on the show today to
talk all about the integrity of Department of Justice and how agency employees
should protect it.
Flipping the Senate and ending “Moscow Mitch” “The Grim Reaper” McConnell’s stranglehold on Capitol Hill could revolutionize politics in 2021. Political Director of Daily Kos and Publisher of Daily Kos Elections David Nir joins me to talk all about the potential to flip senate seats in Maine, Georgia and Texas, plus more campaign news as we approach Election Day.
|