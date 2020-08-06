Thursday, August 06, 2020

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

Today, New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit to dissolve the National Rifle Association, citing an 18-month investigation that exposed years of illegal self-dealing among NRA leadership that funded lavish lifestyles. Political strategist and SiriusXM Progress host Joe Sudbay joins me on the show to discuss this historic lawsuit.

House Judiciary Committee and House Foreign Affairs Committee member, Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA), has been on the front-lines of pushing for accountability for Trump’s use of federal forces on peaceful protesters and furthering coronavirus relief. He joins me on the show today to share more from California and Capitol Hill.

The Justice Department is not supposed to be influenced in any way by politics, and this is especially critical with just 90 days to go before the election when charges or other disclosures could influence voters. Co-editor in chief of JustSecurity.org, professor at NYU Law School, and former special counsel to the general counsel of the Department of Defense, Ryan Goodman, co-wrote an op-ed in the New York Times outlining this critical safeguard and how Attorney General William Barr has already been threatening it. He joins me on the show today to talk all about the integrity of Department of Justice and how agency employees should protect it.

Flipping the Senate and ending “Moscow Mitch” “The Grim Reaper” McConnell’s stranglehold on Capitol Hill could revolutionize politics in 2021. Political Director of Daily Kos and Publisher of Daily Kos Elections David Nir joins me to talk all about the potential to flip senate seats in Maine, Georgia and Texas, plus more campaign news as we approach Election Day. 

Follow Michelangelo on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram! Signup for his new newsletter The Signorile Report for updates and show clips. 
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.

Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 4:14 PM



Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
 