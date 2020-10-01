Independent journalist and creator of EmptyWheel.net, Marcy Wheeler, has been covering suspicious redactions in court documents, former FBI head James Comey’s testimony before the Senate, and the Proud Boys’ track record of intimidating Trump opponents. She joins me on the show today to discuss it all and more.
Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at HuffPost Personal and host of the new D is for Desire podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
When Trump was asked to
disavow the Proud Boys at the presidential debate, he instead told the
notorious white supremacist group to “stand back” and “stand by.” Senior reporter
at HuffPost, Christopher Mathias, has been covering far right extremists including
the Proud Boys up close. He joins me on the show to talk all about the Proud
Boys, plus his experience watching the presidential debate with hundreds of
Trump supporters in Pennsylvania.
