The State Senate seat once held by far-right, racist Steve King could soon be held by the young, gay and deaf political newcomer, CJ Petersen. The Democratic Party candidate, Peterson, joins me on the show today to talk all about his campaign, plus progressive energy in Western Iowa and around the state.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with Trump and others in the White House testing positive for coronavirus, Trump’s failure to condemn white supremacists, and more attacks on voting as we approach the election. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
