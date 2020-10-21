Trump touts herd immunity and the need to “reopen” the country, but these plans fly in the face of public health guidance on controlling coronavirus. Co-director of the Global Health Justice Partnership, an assistant professor of epidemiology at the Yale School of Public Health, and Nation Magazine contributor, Gregg Gonsalves, joins me on the show today to talk all about the false promises and deadly risks of “herd immunity” and the better paths to controlling the virus until we have a reliable cure.
Educator and organizer Dana Balter mounted a competitive challenge against incumbent Republican Rep.
John Katko in New York’s 24th congressional district in 2018. Now in
2020, she’s out-raising and out-polling the incumbent and could soon turn the
central and western New York district blue. She joins me on the show today to
talk all about her campaign and more from the Empire State.
From coronavirus cases
spiking in South Dakota to a competitive senate race in Iowa, rural America is
in the midst of change in 2020. Executive Director of Rural Organizing, Matt Hildreth, joins me on the show today to talk about the political winds in
rural America, mobilizing voters and more.
