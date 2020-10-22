Thursday, October 22, 2020

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at HuffPost Personal and host of the new D is for Desire podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.

The Southern Poverty Law Center launched a podcast series to help people understand the threat that far-right extremists pose in America. In the latest installment of Sounds Like Hate, award-winning journalists/producers/filmmakers Geraldine Moriba and Jamila Paksima investigate the neo-Nazi group “The Base.” Drawing from hours of never-before-heard recordings taken from 83 hours of secret tapes from the group’s “vetting room,” the series brings listeners into the recruitment, tactics and strategy of the group. Paksima joins me on the show today to talk all about the series.

Follow Michelangelo on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram! Signup for his new newsletter The Signorile Report for updates and show clips. 

Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.

We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.

Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:25 PM



Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
 