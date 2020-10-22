Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at HuffPost Personal and host of the new D
is for Desire podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help
us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
The
Southern Poverty Law Center launched a podcast series to help people understand
the threat that far-right extremists pose in America. In the latest installment
of Sounds Like Hate, award-winning journalists/producers/filmmakers Geraldine Moriba and Jamila Paksima
investigate the neo-Nazi group “The Base.” Drawing from hours of
never-before-heard recordings taken from 83 hours of secret tapes from the
group’s “vetting room,” the series brings listeners into the recruitment,
tactics and strategy of the group. Paksima joins me on the show today to talk
all about the series.
