Civil rights lawyer and former public school teacher Mike Siegel first challenged Republican incumbent Rep. Mike McCaul in 2018, coming within just a few percentage points. Siegel is back with new energy and a new campaign to win Texas’ 10th district in 2020. He joins me on the show today to talk all about the race and more.
As we unpack last night’s debate between Trump and Biden, we turn to political strategist Joe Sudbay. Joe also hosts the special SiriusXM Progress series “State of the States” focusing on key battleground states that also have competitive state legislature contests (Saturdays at 3pmET/12pmPT) to dig into the disorder. He joins me today to talk all about the debate, the election and more.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with the final presidential debate last night, the Supreme Court confirmation vote scheduled for Monday and tens of millions of Americans voting early. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
Follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram! Signup for his new newsletter The Signorile Report for updates and show clips.
|