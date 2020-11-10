At 25, Ritchie Torres became the youngest elected official in New York City and the first openly LGBT elected official from the Bronx. Now, as the newly elected representative for New York’s 15th District in the Bronx, he will become one of the two first African-American LGBTQ men in Congress. He joins me on the show today to talk about this historic moment, representing his constituents’ priorities and more.
As we continue to unpack
the election results up and down the ballot and the confusion around polling,
we turn to founder of Daily Kos, Markos Moulitsas. He joins me on the
show today to discuss the election outcomes and where progressives go from
here.
Since we last spoke
with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from
Biden’s victory to Trump’s bogus claims of voter fraud to today’s oral
arguments in the Affordable Care Act case before the Supreme Court. Mark
returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
