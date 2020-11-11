As the nation struggles with the pandemic and a relentless election season, Wisconsin voters pushed through to help bring Biden to victory. Co-Chair of the Progressive Caucus, Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI), joins me on the show today to talk about the latest on Wisconsin, Trump’s refusal to concede, coronavirus cases on the rise, and more.
Charmaine McGuffey,
campaigned on her long record of service and criminal justice reform
initiatives to become Sheriff-Elect of Hamilton County, Ohio. After getting
pushed out of the department for being a lesbian and for calling out use of
force violations against inmates, she ran a successful campaign to bring change
to the Sheriff’s Office. She joins me on the show today to talk all about her
campaign and her plans as Sheriff.
From Capitol Hill to the States, immigration has become a defining issue in American life and politics, especially under the Trump administration. Senior political writer at Daily Kos Gabe Ortiz joins me on the show today to talk about the latest news on the election, immigration and more.
