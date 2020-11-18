From Rudy Giuliani taking over Trump’s longshot legal challenges to questions about how to hold Trump to account to the Department of Justice’s decision to drop charges against Mexico’s former Secretary of Defense, Independent journalist and creator of EmptyWheel.net, Marcy Wheeler, has been covering it all and she joins me on the show today to discuss these stories and more.
Despite the pandemic
and GOP-led voter suppression efforts, Wisconsin voters came out for Biden,
helping to bring Democratic Party victory to the state four years after Trump
beat Hillary by 0.7 percent. Chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, Ben Wikler, joins me on the show today
to talk all about turning the Badger State blue for Biden, responding to Trump’s
calls for a recount, and what’s next for Wisconsin Democrats.
