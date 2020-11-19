Last month, the FBI arrested militia men who plotted to storm Michigan’s Capitol Building, take lawmakers hostage and kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to protest stay-at-home orders related to the Coronavirus. New filings reveal that they also had a plan to “stage a week-long series of televised executions of public officials.” State Senator Dayna Polehanki has spoken out about the plot and pushed for legislation to ban guns from the State Capitol building. She joins me on the show today to talk the bulletproof vest she keeps under her desk, the Trump campaign’s attempt to challenge Michigan vote count and more.
Trump continues to block a smooth transition of power and is
implementing major Department of Defense changes that could impact the US and
our allies. Iraq War Veteran and Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth (D)
joins me on the show today to discuss it all.
As Trump continues to try to overturn the election amidst a pandemic, we turn to Salon contributing writer and the force behind Digby’s Hullabaloo, Heather “Digby”Parton on the latest news. She joins me today to discuss the Trump campaign’s desperate lawsuits and recounts, the rocky transition, and more of the latest news.
