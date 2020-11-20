Friday, November 20, 2020

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

When Joe Biden gave his acceptance speech, he laid out four transition priorities, including climate change. His victory marks a major moment for progress on environmental issues, as well as a chance to undo some of the damage done by the Trump administration. Co-founder and campaign director at Evergreen Action, Jamal Raad, joins me on the show today to talk all about Biden’s climate priorities and how we can make sure the new administration lives up to them.

This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with the Trump campaign’s desperate attempts to challenge vote counts, Biden preparing for the transition, rising coronavirus cases and more. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.  

