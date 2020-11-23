Monday, November 23, 2020

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

In the closing weeks of his administration, Trump has appointed two white nationalists, rewarding them with prestigious posts and opening up the possibility of having them stay on past his presidency. Senior reporter at HuffPost, Christopher Mathias, writes about the far right and joins me on the show today to discuss these appointees and the potential for them to stick around after Trump leaves.

Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from the Trump campaign’s desperate recount and legal challenge attempts, Biden announcing members of his new cabinet and Georgia senate candidates’ latest moves in the lead-up to the January 5th runoff.  John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.

