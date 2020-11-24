As the Biden administration prepares to come into the White House, the president-elect has been announcing new cabinet appointees and communicating priorities for his first days in office. Host of Global Experience on SiriusXM Progress every Saturday, former White House Senior Director and State Department Senior Advisor, Nayyera Haq, joins me on the show today to talk all about the transition, Biden’s emerging team, and the signals he’s sending to the nation and the globe.
November has been full of news
since the election--from the transition to the new presidential administration to
Trump’s continued refusal to concede to the Georgia senate runoffs. Political
strategist, frequent SiriusXM Progress guest host and host of “State of the
States,” Joe Sudbay, joins me today to talk all about the latest.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from Trump’s legal defense’s continued desperate attempts to challenge the vote, to Sen. Graham’s attacks on Georgia’s vote to a federal appeals court blocking bans on LGBTQ "conversion therapy" for minors. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
