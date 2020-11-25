Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

As we continue to make sense of the election results and the Trump campaign’s failing attempts to overturn the results, we turn to media critic and founder of PressRun: the home of fearless media commentary, Eric Boehlert. He joins me on the show to talk about right-wing media, the press’ failure to call out Trump’s war on democracy and more.

As Trump continues to try to overturn the election amidst a pandemic, we turn to Salon contributing writer and the force behind Digby’s Hullabaloo, Heather “Digby”Parton to talk about the latest. She joins me today to discuss the Trump campaign’s desperate lawsuits and recounts, the rocky transition, and more of the latest news. 

