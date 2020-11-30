Monday, November 30, 2020

In the 2020 election, Biden earned a decisive victory, Democrats fell short of expectations in the Senate and House, and state legislatures and redistricting have been transformed for years to come. Political Director of Daily Kos and Publisher of Daily Kos Elections, David Nir, joins me to talk all about the impact of the election on the states and beyond. 

The new Showtime miniseries, The Reagans, reexamines one of the most powerful and polarizing political couples of our time. Award winning documentarian and journalist, Matt Tyrnauer, joins me on the show today to talk about the political and performative life of the former president and first lady.

Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from closure on the Wisconsin recount to a powerful rebuke to the Trump campaign’s legal challenge in Pennsylvania, to Biden announcing more new staff picks. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.

