Georgia has been a focal point for elections this year—from voter suppression controversies to going blue for Biden to two upcoming senate runoff elections. Georgia Public Radio political reporter, Stephen Fowler, joins me on the show today to parse the latest from debunking bogus accusations of fraud to the January 5th special elections.
As we take
stock of the election, Trump’s last days in office, the future of the pandemic
response and Melania Trump’s White House Christmas decorations, we turn to Daily Beast editor-at-large and co-host of the podcast The New Abnormal, Molly Jong-Fast. She returns to the show to talk all about the aftermath of the
election, vaccines, Trump’s kids and more.
Since we last spoke
with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from
Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s first court case decision to the
Department of Justice to the Trump administration’s latest attack on the census
and redistricting. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these
issues and so much more.
Follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram! Signup for his new newsletter The Signorile Report for updates and show clips.
|