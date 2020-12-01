Tuesday, December 01, 2020

Georgia has been a focal point for elections this year—from voter suppression controversies to going blue for Biden to two upcoming senate runoff elections. Georgia Public Radio political reporter, Stephen Fowler, joins me on the show today to parse the latest from debunking bogus accusations of fraud to the January 5th special elections.

As we take stock of the election, Trump’s last days in office, the future of the pandemic response and Melania Trump’s White House Christmas decorations, we turn to Daily Beast editor-at-large and co-host of the podcast The New Abnormal, Molly Jong-Fast. She returns to the show to talk all about the aftermath of the election, vaccines, Trump’s kids and more.

Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s first court case decision to the Department of Justice to the Trump administration’s latest attack on the census and redistricting. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.

