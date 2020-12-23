Annual "Angels and Turkeys" Award Show Broadcast!

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127, tune in for a year-end treat!
The Annual "Angels and Turkeys" Award Show
Hear Michelangelo reflect on 2020 in politics and call in to nominate your picks for the winners and losers of the year. Join us to celebrate the heroes of the progressive movement and call out the biggest villains and duds.
Plus, conversations with some of our favorite guests:
- Salon contributor and creator of Digby's Hullabaloo, Heather "Digby" Parton
- Editor-at-large at The Daily Beast, Molly Jong-Fast
- Frequent guest host and host of "State of the States" on SiriusXM Progress, Joe Sudbay
