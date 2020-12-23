Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Annual "Angels and Turkeys" Award Show Broadcast!

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127, tune in for a year-end treat! 

The Annual "Angels and Turkeys" Award Show

Hear Michelangelo reflect on 2020 in politics and call in to nominate your picks for the winners and losers of the year. Join us to celebrate the heroes of the progressive movement and call out the biggest villains and duds.

Plus, conversations with some of our favorite guests:

Follow Michelangelo on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram! Signup for his new newsletter The Signorile Report for updates and show clips. 

Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.

We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.

Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 12:22 PM



Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
 