Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

Radio host and author, Thom Hartmann, dives into the latest political news on his show (broadcast weekdays on SiriusXM 12-3pmET). He explored the conservative radio landscape in a new article for The Nation, and he joins me today to talk all about the media, the year in politics and more.

To help wrap up the year in politics, we turn to “The Black Eagle” Joe Madison, award winning radio host broadcasting weekday mornings on SiriusXM Urban View (6am-10amET). He joins me on the show today as we continue to unpack the election, prepare for the transition to a Biden administration and stay engaged for the Georgia Senate runoff election.

Tune in tomorrow (Wednesday) for the annual Angels and Turkeys special!

