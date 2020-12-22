Radio host and author, Thom Hartmann, dives into the latest political news on his show (broadcast weekdays on SiriusXM 12-3pmET). He explored the conservative radio landscape in a new article for The Nation, and he joins me today to talk all about the media, the year in politics and more.
To help wrap up the year in politics,
we turn to “The Black Eagle” Joe Madison, award winning radio host
broadcasting weekday mornings on SiriusXM Urban View (6am-10amET). He joins me
on the show today as we continue to unpack the election, prepare for the
transition to a Biden administration and stay engaged for the Georgia Senate
runoff election.
Tune in tomorrow (Wednesday) for the annual Angels and Turkeys special!
