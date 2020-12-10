Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at HuffPost Personal and host of the new D is for Desire podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
For comedian and co-creator of The Daily Show, Lizz Winstead, 2020 meant being quarantined alone at her home in NYC during the height of the coronavirus, while watching her hometown of Minneapolis implode after the murder of George Floyd. She reflects on the transformative year and election in a new comedy special, Corona Borealis: A Night of Comedy Under the Stars. She joins me on the show today to talk all about the special, the top headlines, and the latest from her organization Abortion Access Front.
In the closing weeks of
2020, COVID relief continues to stall and the Trump campaign refuses to
acknowledge defeat. But, the President-elect Biden is preparing for the new
administration and hope for progress is growing. Leading progressive voice, Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH), joins me to talk about the
stimulus, Biden’s cabinet and more.
