Friday, December 11, 2020

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

As we wade through puff pieces on Trump and watch Fox News’ ratings fall, we turn to media critic and founder of PressRun: the home of fearless media commentary, Eric Boehlert. He joins me on the show to talk about the latest in media coverage and more.

As Biden prepares to come into office in January, calls to hold Trump to account grow louder. The incoming president will have to decide whether or not to investigate and prosecute his predecessor, and if so, how. Staff writer at The Atlantic, James Fallows, joins me to talk all about the possibilities. 

This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with more failed legal challenges from the Trump campaign, and the continued stalling of the stimulus while McConnell pushes more judicial nominees through.  Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.  

Follow Michelangelo on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram! Signup for his new newsletter The Signorile Report for updates and show clips. 

Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.

We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.

Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:07 PM



Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
 