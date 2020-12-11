As we wade through puff pieces on
Trump and watch Fox News’ ratings fall, we turn to media critic and founder of
PressRun: the home of fearless media commentary, Eric Boehlert. He joins
me on the show to talk about the latest in media coverage and more.
As Biden prepares to
come into office in January, calls to hold Trump to account grow louder. The incoming
president will have to decide whether or not to investigate and prosecute his
predecessor, and if so, how. Staff writer at The Atlantic, James Fallows, joins me to talk all about the possibilities.
This sure has been
another crazy week in politics what with more failed legal challenges from the
Trump campaign, and the continued stalling of the stimulus while McConnell
pushes more judicial nominees through.
Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington
correspondent for The Daily Beast,
where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
