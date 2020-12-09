The census plays a critical role in representation, government funding, infrastructure planning and so much more in American life. But, in 2020, the census faced high profile attacks from the Trump administration, courtroom battles, natural disasters, funding shortfalls, the pandemic and more. Atlantic contributor, author and census taker, Adam Chandler, chronicled his experience knocking on doors in suburban New York and rural Georgia. He joins me on the show today to talk all about the experience and what it means for the upcoming census count.
Every four years, the presidential
election shines a spotlight on America's controversial electoral college vote,
raising questions about whether or not the old system should still operate.
Staff writer at, The Atlantic, Russell Berman, writes about the
calls for reform and the different paths to overhauling the way America’s
presidential vote happens. He joins me on the show today to talk all about
constitutional amendments, the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, and
more.
From Capitol Hill to
the States, immigration has become a defining issue in American life and
politics, especially under the Trump administration. Senior political writer at
Daily Kos Gabe Ortiz joins me on the show today to talk about the latest
immigration news on reopening the DACA program, corruption among border wall
contractors, and more.
