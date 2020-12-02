Georgia has been a focal point for the 2020 election turning blue for Biden, showing the underlying changes happening in the south where voters are mobilized and candidates are getting engaged up and down the ticket. Black Voters Matter is one of the key groups on the ground that helped build this change by working to increase power in marginalized, predominantly Black communities. Co-founder, LaTosha Brown, joins me on the show today to talk all about the movement, the upcoming runoff elections and more.
In the closing weeks of Trump’s presidency, he has issued a major presidential pardon of Mike Flynn, is being investigated for a separate bribery-for-pardons scheme, has lost Attorney General Bill Barr’s support of his voter fraud claims, and is set to leave another investigation into the 2016 election for Biden. Independent journalist and creator of EmptyWheel.net, Marcy Wheeler, has been covering it all and she joins me on the show today to discuss these stories and more.
As we continue
discussing the Georgia runoff, unpacking the election results and voter
suppression attempts, and more, we turn to award-winning author and Emory University Professor of African American Studies, Carol Anderson. She joins
me on the show today to discuss the latest on the elections, the transition,
and more.
When Sen. Ron Johnson
(R-WI) called, Mark Becker, it surprised the former chairman for the
Brown County Republican Party who has campaigned against both Johnson and
Trump. The two spoke about Trump’s influence on the Republican Party and much
more, which Becker wrote about in The Bulwark. Becker joins me on
the show today to share more from their curious conversation.
