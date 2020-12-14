Monday, December 14, 2020

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

One hundred and twenty six Republican representatives signed onto Trump’s bogus attempt to overthrow the election. Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-NJ-9) argues that they are violating the 14th amendment of the constitution and has called upon House Speaker Pelosi not to seat the representatives. He joins me on the show today to talk all about his call for accountability and attempt to protect our democratic system.

Amidst the Trump election challenge drama, the transition to the Biden administration continues as his cabinet and policy priorities fall into place. Former Sen. Harry Reid (D-NV) joins me on the show today to talk about what a Biden climate agenda could look like, plus more on the latest news.

Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from the Supreme Court rejecting Trump’s attempt to overturn the election, to the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling against Trump’s vote challenges again, to the latest in the battle over stimulus.  John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.

