One hundred and twenty six Republican representatives signed onto Trump’s bogus attempt to overthrow the election. Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-NJ-9) argues that they are violating the 14th amendment of the constitution and has called upon House Speaker Pelosi not to seat the representatives. He joins me on the show today to talk all about his call for accountability and attempt to protect our democratic system.
Amidst the Trump
election challenge drama, the transition to the Biden administration continues
as his cabinet and policy priorities fall into place. Former Sen. Harry Reid
(D-NV) joins me on the show today to talk about what a Biden climate agenda
could look like, plus more on the latest news.
Since we last spoke
with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from the
Supreme Court rejecting Trump’s attempt to overturn the election, to the
Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling against Trump’s vote challenges again, to the
latest in the battle over stimulus. John
returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more,
John is The Nation’s national-affairs
correspondent, a contributing writer for The
Progressive and In These Times
and the associate editor of The Capital
Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
