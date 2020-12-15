Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

From Attorney General Barr’s resignation to the future of the DOJ to Russians hacking the US, Independent journalist and creator of EmptyWheel.net, Marcy Wheeler has been covering it all and she joins me on the show today to discuss these stories and more. 

Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from Bill Barr resigning as Attorney General to the Supreme Court not taking up the Indiana case challenging marriage equality, and more failed vote challenges from Trump. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.

