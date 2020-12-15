From Attorney General Barr’s resignation to the future of the DOJ to Russians hacking the US, Independent journalist and creator of EmptyWheel.net, Marcy Wheeler has been covering it all and she joins me on the show today to discuss these stories and more.
Since we last spoke
with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from
Bill Barr resigning as Attorney General to the Supreme Court not taking up the
Indiana case challenging marriage equality, and more failed vote challenges
from Trump. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and
so much more.
