Though Trump will soon be departing the White House, his Christian Right allies continue to operate as a political force both inside and outside of government. Journalist and author of The Power Worshippers: Inside the Dangerous Rise of Religious Nationalism, Katherine Stewart, wrote about the religious right in the post-Trump era in a recent New York Times op-ed. She joins me on the show today to talk all about it, as well as the Jericho March in DC and recent Supreme Court decisions over public safety in houses of worship.
Even Sen.
Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Vladimir Putin have acknowledged Biden’s
victory, but the denial and resistance among some in the GOP remains. We turn
to Salon contributing writer and the force behind Digby’s Hullabaloo, Heather“Digby” Parton to talk about the latest news with the transition, cabinet
appointments and more.
From
the Affordable Care Act to the effects of the pandemic to vaccine development and
distribution, health and healthcare issues have shaped 2020. Senior national
correspondent at HuffPost Jonathan Cohn joins me on the show today to talk all about it and how a Biden administration can shape the future.
Follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram! Signup for his new newsletter The Signorile Report for updates and show clips.
|