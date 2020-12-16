Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

Though Trump will soon be departing the White House, his Christian Right allies continue to operate as a political force both inside and outside of government. Journalist and author of The Power Worshippers: Inside the Dangerous Rise of Religious Nationalism, Katherine Stewart, wrote about the religious right in the post-Trump era in a recent New York Times op-ed. She joins me on the show today to talk all about it, as well as the Jericho March in DC and recent Supreme Court decisions over public safety in houses of worship. 

Even Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Vladimir Putin have acknowledged Biden’s victory, but the denial and resistance among some in the GOP remains. We turn to Salon contributing writer and the force behind Digby’s Hullabaloo, Heather“Digby” Parton to talk about the latest news with the transition, cabinet appointments and more. 

From the Affordable Care Act to the effects of the pandemic to vaccine development and distribution, health and healthcare issues have shaped 2020. Senior national correspondent at HuffPost Jonathan Cohn joins me on the show today to talk all about it and how a Biden administration can shape the future.

Follow Michelangelo on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram! Signup for his new newsletter The Signorile Report for updates and show clips. 

Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.

We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.

Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:02 PM



Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
 