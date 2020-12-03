Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at HuffPost Personal and host of the new D is for Desire podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
Trump is threatening to veto the $740 billion defense bill unless Congress passes legislation that could severely impact internet speech and Silicon Valley. He is targeting Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which shields technology companies from legal liability for the content posted by their users. MIT professor and author of The Hype Machine: How Social Media Disrupts Our Elections, Our Economy, and Our Health--and How We Must Adapt, Sinan Aral, joins me on the show today to talk all about Trump’s demands and what they would mean for internet speech and commerce.
In the closing weeks of
the Trump’s presidency, the administration continues to roll back environmental
protections and marginalize science. But, some EPA staff are pushing back on the
changes and president-elect Joe Biden has announced his environmental focus and
plans to reorient the nation’s policies. Former Director of the Office of
Science in EPA’s Office of Water and member of the Environmental Protection Network, Betsy Southerland, joins me on the show
today to talk about damage being done and what Biden can start to do once he
comes into office.
Follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram! Signup for his new newsletter The Signorile Report for updates and show clips.
|