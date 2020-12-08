Last month, the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals struck down bans on juvenile gay conversion therapy in South Florida, even though the practice had been condemned by professionals in the therapy and medical field, as well as politicians in states around the nation. Senior editor and writer at The Daily Beast, Tim Teeman, spoke with survivors of the practice. He joins me on the show to share their stories and talk more about the future of the issue before the courts.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from Mike Flynn’s pardon to anti-discrimination rollbacks to the latest from the Supreme Court. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
