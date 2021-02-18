Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show

Political strategist, frequent SiriusXM Progress guest host and host of “State of the States,” Joe Sudbay, returns to the show today to talk all about the latest political news and so much more!
During the Town Hall on Tuesday, President Biden stated that he would not be in favor of forgiveness for loans of $50,000. Many voters and progressives are incredibly upset. His refusal is the first stumble that he’s made since he was inaugurated so I’ve asked Kerry Eleveld from Daily Kos to come on and discuss this and how he can go from here.
Follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram! Signup for his new newsletter The Signorile Report for updates and show clips.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
|