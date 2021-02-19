Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show

While Trump’s 2nd impeachment predictably led to another acquittal, the NAACP and Rep. Thompson is building a case alleging that by attempting to prevent the certification of the election, Trump and Giuliani violated the 1871 Ku Klux Klan Act. I’ve invited Elie Mystal, the justice correspondent from The Nation, to discuss this case and so much more!
Watching Texas from afar has been incredibly disheartening and knowing that it didn’t have to be this way is even worse. I’ve invited Richard Parker, an award-winning journalist and the author of “Lone Star Nation: How Texas Will Transform America” on to the show to discuss what he sees from his vantage point in Texas and how he thinks they can go forward once the ice has melted.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with…..Trump’s acquittal, Texas freezing, Cruz going off to Mexico and President Biden reentering into The Paris Climate Agreement. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
Follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram! Signup for his new newsletter The Signorile Report for updates and show clips.
|