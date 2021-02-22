Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show

While the press has died down surrounding the various College Admission Scandals, Sean Hannity has been engaging in some very interesting behavior regarding his own son’s admission into Wake Forest. I’ve invited Roger Sollenberger from Salon back to discuss Hannity and his odd connection to the Wake Forest Tennis Team.
Today the US marks a grim milestone with the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus topping 500,000 — a milestone that underscores the grave threat the virus still poses even as more people are vaccinated. Joining me today to talk all about this devastating news and so much more is Adele M. Stan of The American Prospect and Right Wing Watch.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened - Texas was brought to its knees by a winter storm, Trump’s 2nd impeachment trial has come and gone and we’re waiting for justice and the Supreme Court has rejected Trump’s effort to block his tax returns from the NY AG. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
