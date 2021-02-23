Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show

 The one and only Bevy Smith of Radio Andy joins me on the show today to talk all about her new book Bevelations and so much more!

After historic turnout and increased mail voting in 2020, state lawmakers across the country are pulling in opposite directions by introducing restrictive and expansive voting legislation. In Arizona, the Republican assault on voting rights is ongoing. I’ve invited Arizona House of Representatives Rep. Athena Salman on the show to talk about the voter suppression that is happening there. 


Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, the Supreme Court has denied Trump’s bid to conceal his taxes, Clarence Thomas has a very alarming dissent, and Congress is finally examining the shadow docket. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.

Follow Michelangelo on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram! Signup for his new newsletter The Signorile Report for updates and show clips. 

Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.


Posted by Matthew McDonough at 6:05 PM



Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
 