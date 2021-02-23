Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show

The one and only Bevy Smith of Radio Andy joins me on the show today to talk all about her new book Bevelations and so much more!
After historic turnout and increased mail voting in 2020, state lawmakers across the country are pulling in opposite directions by introducing restrictive and expansive voting legislation. In Arizona, the Republican assault on voting rights is ongoing. I’ve invited Arizona House of Representatives Rep. Athena Salman on the show to talk about the voter suppression that is happening there.
