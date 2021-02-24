Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show

As Trump sulks in Mar-a-Lago after his disastrous presidency, he is left contemplating life after the four years he held office that may have fatally wounded his brand. I’ve invited David A. Fahrenthold, Washington Post reporter, on to discuss his latest piece in the Post on Trump’s sinking finances, whether he’s going back to being a businessman or if he’s going to have to sell off his properties to stay in politics as head of the Republican Party.
In the wake of the 2020 Election we have seen a dramatic increase in the threat that Right-Wing extremists pose to our democracy. AG Dana Nessel (D-MI) returns to the show today to talk all about the threat she is seeing in her state and so much more.
As we all look towards Texas, we see mismanagement in the power industry as well as the pervasive GOP lack of leadership in favor of the almighty dollar. I’ve invited Representative Chris Turner from Texas to the show to talk to us about what's happening there and ways that we can help.
