Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show

CPAC is slated to begin tonight at 5:45 with a Jewish Prayer Service and will follow with a reception. Then tomorrow starting from 8:30 am on they’ll start presenting their speakers beginning with Florida Governor DiSantis, Senator Mike Lee from Utah giving a speech entitled “Why the Left Hates the Bill of Rights … and We Love It” and just spiraling out of control from there. I’ve invited Peter Montgomery of Right Wing Watch to come on and discuss our time last year at CPAC and what the GOP has planned for the next few days.
Since COVID began, there have been a lot of deaths within nursing homes. From the beginning, there was speculation as to what was going on but as the city became overwhelmed, the deaths in the facilities became a part of what we thought Covid had brought. However, NY Assemblymember Ron Kim, looked deeper into what Governor Cuomo was doing and he discovered a cover-up.
In the middle of a pandemic, something that really could have helped us was affordable health care. I’ve invited Jonathan Cohn, author of the book “THE TEN YEAR WAR: Obamacare and the Unfinished Crusade for Universal Coverage” to discuss the debate surrounding “Obamacare,” where it stands now and if perhaps, with President Biden, the possibility to win the war for the Affordable Care Act once and for all.
