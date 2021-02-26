Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show

The House passed legislation yesterday to ban discrimination against people based on sexual orientation and gender identity, delivering a major victory to the LGBTQ community. However, we still have the Senate to convince. Joining me on the show is Representative David Cicilline, congressman from Rhode Island’s 1st district to discuss what’s next for the bill, how the GOP is imploding over this issue and what we can do to help our senators do the right thing.
“This is a really important step forward to achieving full equality for our community” Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) spoke about the House passing the Equality Act on the show today.
Today is the first full day of CPAC and I’ve invited Molly Jong-Fast, editor at large for The Daily Beast, on the show to talk about what she’s seen today and what we can expect for the rest of the weekend.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with the Covid bill / $15 minimum wage increase inching its way around the Hill, continuing talk about the January 6th investigation. If you have anything else you’d like to talk about, please let me know!. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift, the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
Follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram! Signup for his new newsletter The Signorile Report for updates and show clips.
|