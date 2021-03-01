Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show

This past week, the House was able to pass The Equality Act but we now have to get it through the Senate with at least 10 Republican’s backing or they’ll filibuster. While in the House, Representative Marie Newman flew a flag for her daughter after far-right conspiracy theorist and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Green attacked her daughter. Meanwhile, Senator Rand Paul threw out transphobic rhetoric and lies. We have a lot of work to do, so I’ve invited Charlotte Cymer, Director of Communications & Strategy at Catholics for Choice and former press secretary for rapid response at the Human Rights Campaign, to discuss what’s going on in Washington, DC and what we can do to make sure we are not a part of the problem.
“when a trans girl or woman goes through the proper process of transitioning with hormonal treatment, et cetera, there is no unnatural advantage that they have over other girls and women” Charlotte Clymer shut down Republican lies about trans women in sports on the show today.
Across the country pro-Trump Republicans are talking about secession and investigative journalist Casey Michel returns to the show today to talk all about a piece he wrote for NBC News about how this kind of seditious rhetoric would spell disaster for the supposedly United States of America.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened. Various secretary picks for President Biden’s administration are being voted in, The Equality Bill is going on to the Senate as is the Covid Bill and we watched the GOP fully embrace Trump as their leader over the weekend. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more.
