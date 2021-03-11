Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SXM Progress

Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at HuffPost Personal and host of the new D is for Desire podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
In the last few years, more and more discriminatory tactics against Black farmers have been coming out. Generations of farmers have been decimated due to unfair practices by the USDA and while there is a light at the end of the tunnel, a lot more has to be done for to establish any kind of equity. I’ve asked Tom Philpott, Food and Ag Correspondent for Mother Jones, to walk us through the issues Black farmers are facing and how the Relief Bill will help them get a foothold.
We’re already hearing propaganda that President Biden is putting kids into cages and that untold numbers of immigrants are crossing the border with COVID to infect us all. In other words, the Republicans and the white nationalists are turning the US-Mexico border into another “crisis.” I’ve invited Zachary Mueller from the immigrant rights advocacy group America’s Voice on to talk about what is actually going on with the border and how President Biden’s administration is dealing with the mess that Trump left behind.
