Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SXM Progress

We are in a new era for Unions. Gimlet, an audio company, just unionized this morning and Amazon’s workers have been working towards uniting as well. President Biden is even supporting the Amazon workers in Alabama. Oddly though, there’s a group separate from the union that has set up a boycott of Amazon this week. Today, I’ve invited Aaron Mak, a Slate staff writer, on the show to explain what is happening between the union, this other entity and Amazon itself.
More and more light is being put on guardianships and the damage that they do to people. There’s the #free Britney movement, a new movie on Netflix called I Care A Lot and we’re learning that people’s legal rights are being stripped without a way to get their rights back. I’ve asked Sara Luterman, a journalist who covers disability policy and politics, to discuss guardianships and the need to have them abolished.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with the COVID Relief Bill being passed AND signed by President Biden. President Biden’s address to the nation last night and a radical increase in available vaccinations. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
Follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram! Signup for his new newsletter The Signorile Report for updates and show clips.
|