Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show

Yesterday, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed into law, legislation banning nearly all abortions in the state, a sweeping measure that supporters hope will force the U.S. Supreme Court to revisit its landmark Roe v. Wade decision. To talk about this, other top headlines, and the latest from her organization Abortion Access Front, I’ve invited my friend Lizz Winstead back to the show!
Georgia Republicans are pushing dozens of 'election integrity' bills and democrat voters are the target. To talk about what is going on in the Georgia State House, I’ve asked Rep. Sam Park to discuss the bills being presented and what we can do to help Georgia stay blue.“It’s been very concerning in the Georgia state legislature to see so many brazen attacks against the heart of our democracy” GA Rep. Sam Park (D) spoke about the Republican war on voting rights in the state of Georgia on the show today.
We are seeing the right and left divided by money so it’s no wonder that religion is being divided as well. I’ve invited Katherine Stewart on to the show to discuss her article “How Big Money Is Dividing American Catholicism.”
