Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SXM Progress

We are facing a lot of misinformation when it comes to trans athletes and not surprisingly, the GOP is doing everything to continue to spread fear and lies. I’ve invited Dawn Ennis on from Outsports who will help to clear up those misconceptions as well to identify what the GOP and Donald Trump’s transphobia really means for women’s sports.
The one & only Heather 'Digby' Parton of Salon and digbysblog.net returns to the show today to talk all about the latest political news from the Beltway and beyond.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate a lot has happened, Washington State’s progressive the Courts are showing the way to how we can go forward nationally, with Arkansas’s abortion ban, they’re giving Amy Coney Barrett an indication of what’s to come, Biden fired one of Trump’s appointee to a key Civil Rights job and the democrats are dragging their feet on some of Trump’s regulations. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
