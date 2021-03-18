Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SXM Progress

Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at HuffPost Personal and host of the new D is for Desire podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
We have been watching Arizona implode since the election. Republicans in the Arizona state legislature have introduced nearly 24 bills that would make it harder to vote there and in Washington, DC, we’re waiting for Senators like Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) to end the filibuster to get HR1 passed. I’ve invited Ari Berman
, author of Give Us the Ballot: The Modern Struggle for Voting Rights in America
and Mother Jones
writer to talk to us about what’s going on in Arizona.
Marcy Wheeler
of EmptyWheel
returns to the show today to talk all about the latest report on Russian interference in the 2020 election.
“They don’t name Rudy Giuliani by name, but they might as well have
” Marcy Wheeler of EmptyWheel
spoke about the latest report on Russia's attempts to interfere in the 2020 election on the show today.
