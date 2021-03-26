Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SXM Progress

Yesterday, President Biden said that he is willing to consider eliminating the filibuster if the Senate GOP uses it to block Democratic legislative priorities. Yesterday, we watched as Rep. Park Cannon was arrested for trying to speak with Governor Kemp about the voter suppression legislation he was getting ready to sign into law. I’ve invited Adam Jentleson, Author of Kill Switch: The Rise of the Modern Senate and the Crippling of American Democracy and Executive Director of Battle Born Collective to discuss how to go forward, we must kill the filibuster.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with….. arrest of Rep. Park Cannon in Georgia yesterday, President Biden’s press conference, Dominion Voting suing Fox for $1.6B over 2020 election claims and so much more. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift, the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
Yesterday Mark Zuckerberg was brought before the hearing on “Disinformation Nation: Social Media’s Role in Promoting Extremism and Misinformation.” His lack of responsibility for the action … or lack of action … at Facebook in regard to the insurgence of January 6th is something else. I’ve asked David Neiwert, Author of 'Red Pill, Blue Pill: How to Counteract the Conspiracy Theories That Are Killing Us' and Staff writer at Daily Kos, on to talk about Facebook’s complicity in the insurrection.
Follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram! Signup for his new newsletter The Signorile Report for updates and show clips.
|