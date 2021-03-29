Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SXM Progress

Last week, Governor Kemp signed into a New Voting Law - SB 202. We’ve discussed in broad strokes on the show what’s in the bill but I’ve asked Stephen Fowler, an award-winning reporter and photographer for GPB News who has been covering Georgia politics, to walk us through the law they’re calling "Election Integrity Act of 2021."
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened. Governor Kemp has Signed Voting Restrictions Into Law, the proposal to grant statehood to the District of Columbia has had another House committee hearing, the United States Postal Service is still being manhandled by Louis DeJoy and Derek Chauvin's trial began today. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more.
The GOP calling a crisis at the border, we’re not really sure what to believe. Are there more people coming in since President Biden has become president, are there I’ve asked Jenn Budd, Former Senior Patrol Agent, back to talk about what the crisis at the border really is.
