Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SXM Progress

With President Biden we’ve been lulled into a slight feeling of calm, but we had an insurrection in our Capitol just 2 months ago. There are many players that encouraged the mob to storm our Nation’s Capitol but Steve Bannon is who we are concentrating on today. Joining me today to talk all about this and so much more is Adele M. Stan of Director of Right Wing Watch, a project of People For The American Way.
Mark Joseph Stern of Slate returns to the show today to talk all about the latest legal issues, SCOTUS news, and so much more.
