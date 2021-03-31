Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SXM Progress

The Senate loves a commission and we have watched so many of them do nothing that it’s hard to take them seriously. However, looking at the loss of over 550,000 American’s deaths due to Covid and people coming out saying it didn’t have to be that way Heather ‘Digby’ Parton believes it’s time to have an independent investigation into what went wrong. Heather is a columnist for Salon.com as well as a winner of the Hillman Prize for opinion journalism, and is here to walk us through what a commission can do to uncover the negligence that the former administration displayed over the pandemic.
From Capitol Hill to the States, immigration has become a defining issue in American life and politics, especially under the Trump administration. Senior political writer at Daily Kos Gabe Ortiz joins me on the show today to talk about the latest immigration news and so much more!
While the Trump presidency is in the rearview mirror, his fascist legacy is not. Should we feel comfortable that we’ve made any progress? I’ve asked Jason Stanley, Professor of Philosophy at Yale University and author of “How Fascism Works: The Politics of Us and Them” back to the show to discuss that there may be a bit of a light in the tunnel.
