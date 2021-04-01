Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SXM Progress

Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at HuffPost Personal and host of the new D is for Desire podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
Around the United States, we’re seeing states passing laws to deny citizens their basic rights. In Georgia, it’s voter suppression. In South Dakota, the Governor banned transgender girls from sports teams, Arkansas just passed a bill to ban gender-affirming care for trans youth and Tennessee has already banned transgender girls from sports and has moved on to having businesses create humiliating signs that warn patrons of trans access. While these laws are horrific, this week has given us the April Fool’s story of all time with Matt Gaetz’s bizarre cover-up of the federal investigation into his sex trafficking of a 17 year old. To cover these eclectic news stories, I’ve invited comedian, actor, writer and radio personality Keith Price on to the show today!
Political activist, LaTosha Brown, has been a force when it comes to registering people to vote and as we’re turning our eyes towards Georgia, it’s clear that none of our work is over. I’ve asked LaTosha, co-founder of Black Votes Matter, back to talk about the recently passed laws in Georgia and how we can fight back together.
