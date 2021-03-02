Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show

While we do have a new president who is doing his best to roll back Trump’s immigration policies, we still have a lot of work to do. I’ve invited Michael Lavers, International News Editor of Washington Blade and Los Angeles Blade onto the program to discuss his reporting from the migrant camps on the US-Mexico border to discuss conditions there and how they’ve lived through and dealt with the last four years.
Watching the Cuomo scandal unfold, has been illuminating. The Right thinks that either there is someone trying to ruin his career or it doesn’t matter really if it’s true, we now need to ask him to step down. The Left thinks that the Right is somehow framing him and we need to act more like Republicans and look past these accusations. However, we need to hold men to a higher standard. The #MeToo movement isn’t over yet and it’s still our responsibility to get to the bottom of this and handle it accordingly. I’ve asked Amanda Marcotte, Senior Politics Writer at Salon, on to talk about Cuomo, to re-examine the #MeToo and how we need to go forward.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, the SCOTUS is hearing arguments today regarding Voting Rights, the Supreme Court is partly backing the religious challenge to California Covid restrictions and there is talk swirling around Biden expanding the court. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
Follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram! Signup for his new newsletter The Signorile Report for updates and show clips.
|