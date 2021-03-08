Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show

Within the last four years, Trump gave rise to an even greater feeling of anti-government propaganda. It’s been felt in so many far reaching ways but the one that has gathered the most force is from far-right groups who see their rights being trampled on by those who advocate for federal land. With Rep. Deb Haaland about to make history as the first Native American Cabinet secretary about to take the reins of the Interior Department experts who track far-right groups are worried about the risk of armed conflict between federal agencies and anti-government militias. Joining us today is Chris D’Angelo, environment reporter at HuffPost, to talk about this pressing issue.
It’s International Women’s Day and the story behind Kelly Loeffler and her losing her WNBA team has been for the most part ignored. The WNBA is made up of some of the most incredible women athletes that this country has to offer but based simply on the fact that their women, we often don’t hear about it but luckily, there are those who do follow the sport and it’s significance politically. I’ve invited Dave Zirin, sports editor on The Nation, to talk about this story.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened. The Covid Relief bill has passed but without the $15 minimum wage increase being included, politicians who seem to be worse than Trump are emerging and yesterday, President Biden promoted voting rights on the 56th anniversary of ‘Bloody Sunday’ by signing an executive order. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
