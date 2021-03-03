Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show

Four years ago Eric Boehlert wrote, "If Republicans succeed by lying about their health care plan, there’s no telling what the next target of GOP fabrications will be” and here we are watching not only the GOP push The Big Lie as the media does nothing to stand in its way. I’ve asked Eric, founder of Press Run, to discuss The Big Lie and our duty to correct it.
This past Sunday, President Biden stated in a video that “Every worker should have a free and fair choice to join a union.” In the history of the United States, no other president has spoken directly to the need of unions, unless of course, they’re at a Union event. I’ve invited Dr. Nelson Lichtenstein, History professor at the University of California-Santa Barbara, on to discuss the significance of this and what it can mean for workers rights going forward.
From Capitol Hill to the States, immigration has become a defining issue in American life and politics, especially under the Trump administration. Senior political writer at Daily Kos Gabe Ortiz joins me on the show today to talk about the latest immigration news on President Biden’s call to reunite separated families in the United States, legislature to put undocumented essential immigrants on a pathway to citizenship, Jeff Sessions ‘regretting’ family separations, advocates asking for closures of migrant family jails and more.
