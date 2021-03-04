Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show

Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at HuffPost Personal and host of the new D is for Desire podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
On Tuesday, FBI Director Christopher Wray testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the department’s preparations for and response to the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Mr. Wray in his opening remarks said he was “appalled” at the attack and said the “siege was criminal behavior plain and simple.” He later said the attack was not an isolated issue and answered several questions on the rise of domestic terrorism and white supremacist violence in the country. The GOP Senators were appalled more by the surveillance. I’ve asked Marcy Wheeler on today to talk about the testimony and the shock of Josh Hawley that maybe people are looking a little deeper than he anticipated.
As we wind down our week, we’ve seen the Senate having their hearings on the insurrection, the House has passed both the HR1 and the covid relief bill, and Former Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao used her agency's resources to assist in personal errands and to help her family, according to an Office of Inspector General report. To discuss this, I’ve invited Salon writer Heather ‘Digby’ Parton back to the show to discuss this and so much more!
